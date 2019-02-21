Global News at 5 Edmonton February 21 2019 7:05pm 00:53 Former Edmonton Eskimos CEO running for UCP in Alberta election Former Edmonton Eskimos CEO Len Rhodes is running for the UCP in the upcoming spring election. Former Eskimos boss Len Rhodes running for UCP in Edmonton-Meadows <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4986276/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4986276/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?