Global News Morning Edmonton February 21 2019 10:50am 05:40 Local athletes preparing for Valentine Baton Competition Teenage athletes Feisaun Choy and Brooke Carrier are competitive baton twirlers. They joined the morning news to talk about the sport and the upcoming Valentine Baton Competition. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4983658/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4983658/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?