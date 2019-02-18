Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 18 2019 8:04pm 02:04 City seeks input on Edmonton’s parking policy around new businesses, homes The city says its parking rules are out of date; many haven’t been changed since the 1970s. Kendra Slugoski has more on what that could mean for new homes and businesses. City seeks input on Edmonton’s parking policy around new businesses, homes <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4973676/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4973676/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?