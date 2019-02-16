Global News Morning Edmonton February 16 2019 9:55am 03:36 Love Yourself campaign: Sweet Jolie BBBS The Love Yourself campaign runs the entire month of February. Sweet Jolie founder Nicole Rice and Leisa Tarr from Big Brothers Big Sisters tell us how it helps. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4969176/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4969176/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?