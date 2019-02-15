Entertainment February 15 2019 10:41am 06:29 Comedian Paul Mecurio performing in Edmonton Comedian Paul Mecurio is in Edmonton this weekend, performing at the Comic Strip. Before he hit the stage, Mecurio stopped by the Global Edmonton studio to chat about his act. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4965393/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4965393/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?