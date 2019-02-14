Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 14 2019 8:05pm 01:32 Kenney announces UCP plan to introduce democratic reforms The UCP is calling for more democratic reforms. In a policy announcement on Thursday, Jason Kenney outlined a plan that promises to ban floor-crossing. Fletcher Kent reports. UCP’s Jason Kenney pitches fixed vote date, changes to tax rules ahead of spring election <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4963815/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4963815/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?