Web Exclusive February 8 2019 9:15pm 01:41 Details on suspicious fire in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood A suspicious fire broke out in a home in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood Friday morning. Jules Knox caught up with the family after they escaped. Firefighters douse blaze in Rutland home <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4942554/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4942554/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?