Global News at 5 Edmonton February 6 2019 4:51pm 01:42 Couples use app to manage, organize divorce decisions The first two months of the year are often the most popular time for couples to file for divorce. But a growing number of couples are taking matters into their own hands. Kim Smith explains. Couples going through a divorce seeking out alternatives to court <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4932403/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4932403/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?