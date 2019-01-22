Weather January 22 2019 11:15am 02:12 B.C. weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 Snowfall warnings in effect for the Whistler area plus the Southern Interior, where 10 to 20 cm of snow is expected. Snowfall warnings for B.C.’s Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector, Sea to Sky highways <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4874991/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4874991/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?