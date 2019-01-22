Snowfall warnings for B.C.’s Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector, Sea to Sky highways

Environment Canada issued several snowfall warnings on Tuesday for B.C., from Whistler and the Fraser Canyon to the Southern Interior.

The weather warnings, which include the Chilton, South Thompson, Okanagan and Similkameen regions, mainly center around highway passes, notably the Coquihalla, the Okanagan Connector, Highway 3 and the Sea to Sky.

“An approaching low pressure system will track across the South Coast tonight,” said Environment Canada. “Snow at times, heavy, will begin this evening with amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres near the valley bottom and up to 20 cm for the highway passes expected by Wednesday morning. The snow will ease Wednesday morning.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

For Whistler, 20 cm is expected for the Sea to Sky Highway.

“The periods of light snow the area will receive today will become heavy at times this evening as the low approaches,” said Environment Canada. “Snowfall amounts of up to 20 cm are forecast tonight with this system. The snow will end early Wednesday morning as the low moves out of the area.”

Meanwhile, DriveBC is reporting slushy and compact snow on many B.C. highways.

