Global News at Noon Toronto January 22 2019 12:25pm 01:50 Fire crews battling 4-alarm blaze on Danforth now under control A four-alarm basement fire in a two-storey building at Danforth and Chester is now under control. Tom Hayes was at the scene with more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4874488/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4874488/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?