News January 21 2019 6:24pm 02:35 2011 Archive Story: Court hears gruesome details of Vernon murder Barry McDivitt reports from the Vernon Courthouse, where details of the murder of Nathan Mayrhofer were revealed for the first time. WARNING: Contains graphic content.