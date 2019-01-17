Downtown Relief Line January 17 2019 12:50pm 01:52 Mayor Tory announces plan to speed up completion of downtown relief line Mayor John Tory unveiled the city’s plan to speed up the completion of the downtown relief line on Thursday from Pape Station. Mark Carcasole has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4858622/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4858622/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?