Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 10 2019 6:14pm 02:01 A look at Ford government’s new Toronto transit plan On Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford announced a multi-billion-dollar transit plan for the GTA. Erica Vella looks at the proposed map and the potential cost for the projects. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5153540/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5153540/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?