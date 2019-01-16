Global News Morning Edmonton January 16 2019 10:52am 03:25 Edmonton Humane Society: Spike & Thomas O’Malley In our Adopt a Pet segment with the Edmonton Humane Society, Dr. Ted Purcell introduces us to Spike the dog and Thomas O’Malley the cat, and talks about the best practices for cat litter boxes. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4852937/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4852937/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?