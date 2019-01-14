4 Birchmount Road January 14 2019 6:50pm 02:03 Scarborough Bluffs monster mansion sells for $3.45M A mansion overlooking the Scarborough Bluffs that has attracted attention due to its massive asking price and decrepit conditions has sold. Caryn Lieberman has story. ‘It’s just a gold mine’: Realtor weighs in on abandoned luxury fixer-upper sold in Scarborough <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4847546/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4847546/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?