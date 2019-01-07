Global News at Noon Edmonton January 7 2019 2:04pm 00:19 Former Alberta MP Myron Thompson passes away A controversial figure in Alberta politics has passed away. Former Alberta MP Myron Thompson, who opposed gun laws and same-sex marriage, has died at the age of 82. Former Alberta MP Myron Thompson, known for cowboy hat and controversy, dies <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4823560/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4823560/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?