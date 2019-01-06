Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 6 2019 8:02pm 01:36 AGLC says no to smoke security in Alberta cannabis shops Sun, Jan 6 – It’s a security device meant to deter thieves using smoke. But the AGLC says Alberta pot shops can’t use it. Albert Delitala has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4821145/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4821145/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?