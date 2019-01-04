Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton January 4 2019 8:11pm 01:39 Edmonton’s ‘freezing father’ begins annual camp-out in daughter’s memory Margeaux Maron reports on Peter Burgess begining his annual week-long camp-out in support of Edmonton’s Stollery Children’s Hospital. Edmonton’s ‘freezing father’ begins annual January camp-out in daughter’s memory <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4817825/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4817825/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?