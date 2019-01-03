Breast Milk January 3 2019 7:00am 01:56 Donating breast milk after losing a baby An Edmonton woman who lost her baby found an unexpected way to deal with her grief. She breast-pumped about four times a day and donated a total of 325 ounces of milk. How donating breast milk helped one woman heal after losing a baby <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4809190/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4809190/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?