Global News at 5 Edmonton December 27 2018 7:07pm 00:51 City of Edmonton handling extra garbage and recyclables this week The City of Edmonton’s waste services department will be handling twice as much garbage and recyclables this week. City offers tips to help Edmontonians reduce holiday waste <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4797848/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4797848/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?