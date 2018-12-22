Economy December 22 2018 5:14pm 00:28 Fight at yellow vest protest and counter-protest Dec 22 – A fight breaks out during a yellow vest protest and counter-protest at the Alberta Legislature grounds. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4789407/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4789407/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?