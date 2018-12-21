Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 21 2018 8:00pm 01:46 Judge denies Khadr’s application to have bail conditions loosened Omar Khadr will not yet be allowed to apply for a passport. On Friday, a judge denied his application to have his bail conditions altered. Fletcher Kent reports. Edmonton judge dismisses Omar Khadr’s request to ease bail conditions <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4787916/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4787916/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?