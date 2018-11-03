Global News at 5:30 Okanagan November 3 2018 2:00am 01:34 Man overcomes schizophrenia and poverty to write book of poems Vernon’s John La Greca wasn’t sure anyone would want to read his poems let alone published them. A chance encounter with another author lead to his dream coming true. Homeless Memorial: a collection of poems from the streets of Vernon <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4626716/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4626716/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?