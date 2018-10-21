Global News at 5 Okanagan October 21 2018 5:34pm 02:30 Interview with councillor-elect Loyal Wooldridge Extended interview with councillor-elect Loyal Wooldridge after voters chose him as the sole fresh face on Kelowna city council. He is replacing Tracy Gray, who opted not to run in the race. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4579534/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4579534/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?