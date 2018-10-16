The Morning Show October 16 2018 9:38am 05:13 What should Canada do about Saudi Arabia? The Panel discusses how Canada should proceed as the international spotlight turns to the controversy surrounding the middle eastern country, and if there could be a political price to pay for legal pot <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4556242/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4556242/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?