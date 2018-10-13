Global News at 6 Halifax October 13 2018 4:20pm 01:42 Woozles celebrates 40 years in business A well-known Halifax bookstore celebrated a milestone on Saturday. Steve Silva reports. Woozles celebrates 40 years in business <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4546508/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4546508/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?