Focus Ontario October 11 2018 5:14pm 00:59 Focus Ontario: Premier Ford ‘thrives in chaos’ and don’t expect him to change his style Toronto Star Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Robert Benzie discusses Doug Ford’s first 100 days in power as well as the wins and losses for Ontario’s new government. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4539211/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4539211/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?