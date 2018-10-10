Global News At 11 October 10 2018 11:27pm 01:54 Ontario to exempt Sikhs from wearing helmets while riding motorcycle Ontario is set to become the fourth province to exempt Sikh motorcyclists from wearing helmets. Shallima Maharaj has reaction from the community and safety advocates. Ontario government to exempt Sikhs from wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4535835/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4535835/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?