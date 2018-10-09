Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 9 2018 5:27pm 01:33 Ajax Downs casino to remain open The future for Ajax Downs was bleak until the Ontario government announced that the slots will remain open even after the Durham Live facility opens next year. Tom Hayes reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4530926/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4530926/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?