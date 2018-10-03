Canada October 3 2018 5:22pm 02:07 Ontario Chamber of Commerce CEO comes to Kingston Rocco Rossi, CEO of Ontario’s Chamber of commerce, spoke to members at Kingston’s chamber of commerce on Tuesday about things that need to change in the Canadian business sector. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4514483/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4514483/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?