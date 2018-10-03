Health October 3 2018 3:11pm 01:08 Doug Ford announces 6K new long-term care beds across Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced his government’s decision to open 6,000 new long-term care beds across Ontario, as part of a strategy that would see 15,000 beds in the next five years. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4513932/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4513932/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?