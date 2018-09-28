Global News at 5:30 Toronto September 28 2018 5:44pm 02:11 Displaced St. James Town residents unable to return home until 2019 Residents of 650 Parliament St. are left feeling frustrated again, after finding out they won’t be allowed to return home until early next year. Shallima Maharaj has the latest. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4498292/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4498292/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?