Canadian figure skating
September 28 2018 5:10pm
02:13

Ajax figure skater has his eye on the top prize at 2019 nationals

Nam Nguyen from Ajax, Ont., is one of Canada’s best figure skaters, and now, he’s hoping to skate his way to victory at next year’s national competition. Jasmine Pazzano has more.

Responsive site?

More Videos

Video Home



No videos found.