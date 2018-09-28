Canadian figure skating September 28 2018 5:10pm 02:13 Ajax figure skater has his eye on the top prize at 2019 nationals Nam Nguyen from Ajax, Ont., is one of Canada’s best figure skaters, and now, he’s hoping to skate his way to victory at next year’s national competition. Jasmine Pazzano has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4498146/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4498146/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?