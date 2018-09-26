Sports September 26 2018 1:07pm 03:31 John Gibbons delivers message to Blue Jays fanbase Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, formally announced not to be returning to the team in 2019, delivered this heartfelt statement to Blue Jays fans as he said goodbye to the fanbase. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4488970/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4488970/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?