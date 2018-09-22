Weather September 22 2018 10:14am 00:52 ‘Something like a movie scene’: Ottawa mayor on damage in Dunrobin after tornado Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said the tornado on Friday looks to have damaged about 60 buildings and touring the scene looked like “something like a movie.” Thousands without power, several injured after tornado rips through Ottawa-Gatineau region <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4477459/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4477459/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?