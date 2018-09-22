Thousands without power, several injured after tornado rips through Ottawa-Gatineau region

Hydro workers in Dunrobin, On. and the Ottawa-Gatineau region have been working through the night to restore power to thousands of customers left in the dark after a tornado touched down on Friday afternoon.

After destroying dozens of homes in the Ottawa-area neighbourhood of Dunrobin and in Gatineau, Que., the twister left several people injured, including a handful in critical condition. Many others have been left homeless.

Four patients suffered “serious traumatic” injuries in Ottawa and were being treated on Friday night, according to Ottawa Paramedic Service.

Two others suffered minor injuries and are currently in local hospitals. Victims are being treated at the Ottawa Hospital. Little else is known about the extent of the injuries in the other areas affected.

#OttawaStorm update: 4 patients suffered serious traumatic injuries, were stabilized by paramedics and are at @OttawaTrauma in serious condition. Two suffered minor injuries and are currently in local hospitals. Several others were treated and released at the scenes. #ottnews — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) September 22, 2018

According to Hydro-Quebec’s Twitter account, approximately 114,000 people remain without power Saturday morning due to violent winds. In a tweet, the company stated that the main regions impacted include Outaouais, Laurentians, Abitibi.

At the height of the event, more than 165,000 homes in the area were powerless, though power to several thousand has been restored after over 200 teams were dispatched to assist. The damage to the region of Gatineau is “considerable,” said the Hydro provider in a tweet (These tweets have been translated from their original French).

Environ 114 000 clients sont toujours en #panne suite à des #vents violents. Régions les plus touchées : Outaouais, Laurentides, Abitibi. Au plus fort de l'événement, 165 000 clients étaient sans courant. + de 200 équipes à pied d'oeuvre jour et nuit afin de rétablir le service. — Hydro-Québec (@client_hydro) September 22, 2018

In the Ottawa-region of Dunrobin, the damage is even more severe. Hydro-Ottawa’s website is still reporting 137 outages, and a tweet by the company stated that almost 172,000 people remain without power in the region. More than 80 poles are down across the service territory and tree limbs that have been knocked onto power lines by the winds are causing significant outages.

According to the tweet by the hydro provider, teams are mobilized to help restore power as soon as possible. In the meantime, however, The City of Gatineau is asking residents on Twitter not to attempt to reenter their homes until authorities have given them the all-clear.

UPDATE: as of 7:20 am, 171,462 customers are affected by 200 power outages across our service territory. More than 80 poles are down/damaged. Crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power to everyone. #Ottnews #OttawaOutage — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) September 22, 2018

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Friday night, asking residents of the Dunrobin, Ont. area and the Ottawa-Gatineau region to stay safe and follow the instructions of first responders. Other politicians added their sympathies and well-wishes Saturday morning.

To everyone dealing with the aftermath of the tornado in Dunrobin, ON & the Ottawa-Gatineau area – stay safe, follow the instructions of first responders and check in with people who might need extra help. We’re monitoring the situation and thinking of everyone affected. #onstorm — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 21, 2018

Ontario senator Victor Oh tweeted early Saturday morning that he was “sending my thoughts and prayers to everyone affected,” and thanked first responders working to restore power.

On the aftermath of the tornado that hit #Ottawa and #Gatineau, I am sending my thoughts and prayers to everyone affected. Thank you to first responders on site and to many others working to restore power and provide care and assistance. — Senator Victor Oh (@SenatorVictorOh) September 22, 2018

While the extent of the damages is currently unclear, videos and photos posted to social media depict a harrowing scene. The twister flattened homes, knocked down power lines, tore down trees and flipped vehicles.

Environment Canada said preliminary analysis of the damages marked it as an EF02 tornado, with winds reaching at least 180 km/h.

Incredible winds blowing through the @globalnewsto parking lot. Power just went out. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/ylSJot3VKm — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) September 21, 2018

Terrifying times for woman in car near Ottawa when tornado hits. https://t.co/m4cX78EgJA — Seán O’Shea (@ConsumerSOS) September 22, 2018

A more complete assessment of casualties and damage is expected later today.

Here's an idea of the damage: