Thousands without power, several injured after tornado rips through Ottawa-Gatineau region
Hydro workers in Dunrobin, On. and the Ottawa-Gatineau region have been working through the night to restore power to thousands of customers left in the dark after a tornado touched down on Friday afternoon.
After destroying dozens of homes in the Ottawa-area neighbourhood of Dunrobin and in Gatineau, Que., the twister left several people injured, including a handful in critical condition. Many others have been left homeless.
Four patients suffered “serious traumatic” injuries in Ottawa and were being treated on Friday night, according to Ottawa Paramedic Service.
Two others suffered minor injuries and are currently in local hospitals. Victims are being treated at the Ottawa Hospital. Little else is known about the extent of the injuries in the other areas affected.
According to Hydro-Quebec’s Twitter account, approximately 114,000 people remain without power Saturday morning due to violent winds. In a tweet, the company stated that the main regions impacted include Outaouais, Laurentians, Abitibi.
At the height of the event, more than 165,000 homes in the area were powerless, though power to several thousand has been restored after over 200 teams were dispatched to assist. The damage to the region of Gatineau is “considerable,” said the Hydro provider in a tweet (These tweets have been translated from their original French).
In the Ottawa-region of Dunrobin, the damage is even more severe. Hydro-Ottawa’s website is still reporting 137 outages, and a tweet by the company stated that almost 172,000 people remain without power in the region. More than 80 poles are down across the service territory and tree limbs that have been knocked onto power lines by the winds are causing significant outages.
According to the tweet by the hydro provider, teams are mobilized to help restore power as soon as possible. In the meantime, however, The City of Gatineau is asking residents on Twitter not to attempt to reenter their homes until authorities have given them the all-clear.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Friday night, asking residents of the Dunrobin, Ont. area and the Ottawa-Gatineau region to stay safe and follow the instructions of first responders. Other politicians added their sympathies and well-wishes Saturday morning.
Ontario senator Victor Oh tweeted early Saturday morning that he was “sending my thoughts and prayers to everyone affected,” and thanked first responders working to restore power.
While the extent of the damages is currently unclear, videos and photos posted to social media depict a harrowing scene. The twister flattened homes, knocked down power lines, tore down trees and flipped vehicles.
Environment Canada said preliminary analysis of the damages marked it as an EF02 tornado, with winds reaching at least 180 km/h.
A more complete assessment of casualties and damage is expected later today.
