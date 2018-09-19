Bill 31 September 19 2018 12:39pm 01:03 Tory not sure if 25-ward council will be effective, says will ‘make this work’ Toronto Mayor John Tory said he still opposes Bill 5 but said if he wins the mayoral race, he plans to make a smaller council “work.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4465584/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4465584/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?