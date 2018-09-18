grand theatre london September 18 2018 6:04pm 03:51 Cast of the Grand Theatre London’s High School Project give a sneak peek of Prom Queen: The Musical The musical is based on the true story of Marc Hall, a gay Oshawa student who fought to bring his boyfriend to his high school prom back in 2002. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4463477/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4463477/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?