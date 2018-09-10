Politics September 10 2018 9:38am 09:15 John Tory reacts to Ontario Superior Court decision on Bill 5 Toronto Mayor John Tory reacts to a court decision that has ruled in favour of keeping the number of seats for Toronto City Council as they are. Judge rules against Ontario bill that cuts Toronto council seats by nearly half <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4437614/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4437614/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?