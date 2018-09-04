Global News at 5:30 Toronto September 4 2018 6:20pm 00:34 Fire destroys Cambridge OPP detachment A fire on Tuesday has destroyed the Cambridge OPP detachment. Operations have been temporarily relocated to Milton. OPP detachment in Cambridge destroyed after fire <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4427155/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4427155/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?