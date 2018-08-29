Politics August 29 2018 10:05am 00:25 Ministry of Agriculture investigating cow slaughter in Milton: Ford Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday that the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture would investigate a video showing a cow being skinned in Milton. Police say cow slaughter caught on video in Ontario town not animal cruelty case <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4416107/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4416107/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?