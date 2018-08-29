Politics August 29 2018 10:10am 00:29 Ontario government to remove carbon tax by Oct. 1 During a media briefing Wednesday, Ontario Energy Minister Greg Rickford announced that the province would remove the carbon tax by Oct. 1, 2018, leading to a reduction in the price of natural gas. Ontario carbon tax to be removed from natural gas bill by Oct. 1 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4416105/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4416105/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?