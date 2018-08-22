Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 22 2018 5:54pm 01:35 32-year-old man shot and killed near Jane and Weston A drive-by shooting during the morning rush hour on Tuesday has left a man dead in the driver’s seat of his car. This is Toronto’s 65th homicide of the year. Jamie Mauracher reports. Man, 32, killed in daylight shooting at Jane St. and Weston Rd. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4403199/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4403199/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?