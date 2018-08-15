The Morning Show August 15 2018 9:25am 03:52 The golden age of serial killers Investigative Historian Peter Vronsky looks at the history of serial killers from the stone age to today and why we could soon see a new crop of killers in his new book, Sons of Cain <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4388623/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4388623/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?