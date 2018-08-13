Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 13 2018 5:49pm 03:31 Shooting caught on camera has residents of TCH complex living in fear As Catherine McDonald reports, stray bullets were flying not far from a playground and a pool that sent families running for cover. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4385651/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4385651/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?