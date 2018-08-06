Weather August 6 2018 4:04pm 00:35 Thunder rumbles, heavy rains drench parts of Toronto as storm moves through Thunder rumbled and heavy rains drenched parts of Toronto on Monday afternoon as a storm system moved through the area. Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued for parts of southern Ontario <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4373294/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4373294/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?