Brampton August 4 2018 11:13pm 00:36 Emergency crews respond as woman, child pulled from Brampton backyard pool without vital signs Emergency crews were on scene in Brampton, Ont. on Saturday evening after a woman and a child were pulled from a backyard pool without vital signs. Woman and child pulled from backyard pool in Brampton without vital signs <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4371943/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4371943/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?