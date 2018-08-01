Menu
Live Event
3 mins ago
WATCH LIVE: U.S. Senate to discuss foreign influence on social media
The Morning Show
August 1 2018 9:31am
03:32
How race and ethnicity impacts people of colour
Farah Nasser on Global’s new web series, Living in Colour
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4364669/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4364669/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Responsive site?
Latest National Video
