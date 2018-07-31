Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 31 2018 4:08pm 00:40 Toronto police investigate alleged robbery on TTC A video showing a woman taking a phone from another woman during a confrontation on the TTC is being investigated as a robbery, Toronto police say. Toronto police investigating robbery on TTC after video surfaces on social media <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4363521/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4363521/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?